Chris Lane and his wife Lauren Bushnell have been making "Big, Big Plans" lately. The newly married couple, who recently announced they’re expecting their first child together, turned to social media to reveal they had gone on a sweet babymoon.

A collection of photos posted to Bushnell’s Instagram page on Jan. 13 show the pair spending quality time together in the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s clear to see their excursion was beyond romantic, as photos depict them embracing each other on the beach and soaking up some sun while on a boat ride.

“Honeymoon/Babymoon all rolled up into one. Love you,” Bushnell, 30, captioned the slideshow of photos from the spouses getaway.

In the first shot, fans get a glimpse of Bushnell’s growing baby bump as the mom-to-be rests one hand on her tummy and wraps the other around her country singer husband. Lane, meanwhile, looks all smiles as he leans his body into Bushnell. Later on in the spread, Lane caresses Bushnell’s baby bump with his hand, showing fans just how loving of a daddy he will be when the couple’s little bundle of joy arrives.

Lane also shared a couple of photos from the couple’s special outing, with one snapshot featuring a bikini-clad Bushnell looking up at her man with a smile spread across her face.

“You are my ☀️ shine,” Lane wrote, alongside the snapshot.

Lane and Bushnell tied the knot in Nashville in October of 2019 and announced they were expecting their first child 14 months later in December of 2020.

"A dream. Except I'm not dreaming. I'm wide awake. Holding your dad's hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heartbeat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you, Jesus! All the glory belongs to You," Bushnell, a former Season 20 The Bachelor alum, wrote on Instagram in December of 2020, alongside a video of an ultrasound of their baby on the way.

Lane and Bushnell’s baby boy is expected to arrive in June 2021.