Chris Stapleton Adds Five Dates to His 2023 All American Road Show

Chris Stapleton is adding on five new dates to his 2023 All American Road Show Tour. The new shows will take place at the end of the tour, extending Stapleton's total run from August to October.

Stapleton's originally-announced run of 2023 dates consisted of 20 shows, and with the new additions, that number is bumped up to 25. Several All American Road Show dates, which were originally announced in early February, are now sold out.

Stapleton's All American Road Show has been running since 2017. Each year, the superstar heads out on the road for a robust run of shows with a variety of country, Americana and rock opening acts. Special guests for the 2023 iteration of the tour include The War and Treaty, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, Marcus King, Charley Crockett, Nikki Lane and Allen Stone.

Stapleton hasn't even launched the 2023 All American Road Show dates yet — those start in late April — but he's already had a busy year so far, including a national anthem performance at Super Bowl LVII and a stand-out collaboration with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson at the 2023 Grammy Awards. He also dropped his second duet with pop star Pink, a song called "Just Say I'm Sorry," which marks his first release since he duetted with Adele for a version of "Easy on Me."

Tickets to the newly-announced shows on the All American Road Show Tour will go on sale March 17. For ticketing and show information, visit the singer's website.

Chris Stapleton's New 2023 All American Road Show Dates:

Aug. 24 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum (with Marcus King + Allen Stone)

Oct. 5 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena (with Margo Price + Nikki Lane)

Oct. 6 -- State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center (with Margo Price + Nikki Lane)

Oct. 12 -- Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena (with Charley Crockett + Nikki Lane)

Oct. 26 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center (with Charley Crockett + Nikki Lane)