Chris Stapleton has reunited with Pink for their tender new duet, “Just Say I’m Sorry.” The plaintive song, which Stapleton wrote with Alecia Moore, finds both singers imploring their significant others to put down their pride and apologize.

“Just say, ‘I'm sorry’ / It's not the hardest thing to do / Just say you're wrong sometimes / And I'll believe you 'cause I love you / Just say, ‘I'm sorry,’” Pink pleads in the opening verse over delicate bass lines.

Stapleton then joins in the first verse to share a simple but pertinent truth: “Everybody wants to be / The one who's right / Everybody wants the last word / To end the fight / Every day is a new day / With a chance to choose / Sometimes the way you win is to say you lose.”

Sonically, the song follows a stripped-down, electric guitar-led production that effectively draws listeners’ attention to the honest lyrics and Stapleton and Pink’s masterful vocal ability to emote heartache and truth.

This marks the second time Stapleton and Pink have collaborated on a song together. The pair shared the powerhouse ballad “Love Me Anyway” off Pink’s 2019 record, Hurts 2B Human.

“Just Say I’m Sorry” appears on Pink’s ninth studio album, Trustfall. Out Friday (Feb. 17), the newly released 13-song LP includes the lead single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” as well as collaborations with acclaimed Americana group the Lumineers (“Long Way to Go”) and folk duo First Aid Kit (“Kids in Love”).

"I can't believe this day is finally here!!" Pink writes on Instagram. "I have been waiting almost patiently to share my heart and soul with all of you. This album means so much to me it’s silly sauce. I hope this becomes the 'I remember where I was when I listened to that album' for you.”

Stapleton’s latest record is 2020’s Starting Over. The critically acclaimed collection included the singles “You Should Probably Leave,” ���Cold,” “Maggie’s Song,” and the title track. His last collaboration was with Adele on her song, “Easy on Me.”

Most recently, Stapleton took the national spotlight with a stellar performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII.