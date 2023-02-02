Chris Stapleton Announces 2023 All-American Road Show Tour

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show will roll through 2023. The singer just announced 20 new tour dates, starting in April and rolling through August.

The headlining tour is separate from his previously-announced run of stadium shows with George Strait, and a handful of festival dates slated for this spring and summer. In total, there are more than 30 tour dates visible at his official website.

Stapleton's 2023 All-American Road Show Tour dates are below, along with his seven shows with Strait and Little Big Town.

Tickets go on sale at 10AM on Feb. 10

Fan club members will have access starting Feb. 7

RodeoHouston and Stagecoach are two of the country music festival dates on Stapleton's calendar

The tour announcement and on sale comes as Stapleton prepares to sing the National Anthem before Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. He'll become the ninth country singer to do the honors, and the third straight after Mickey Guyton in 2022 and Eric Church (with Jazmine Sullivan) in 2021.

Opening acts for Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour include Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Marcus King, the War and Treaty, Charley Crockett, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone.

Chris Stapleton's 2023 All-American Road Show Tour Dates:

April 26 — El Paso, Texas @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

April 27 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 6 — Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium *

June 1 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark

June 2 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 3 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field *

June 8 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 15 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

June 16 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 17 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field *

June 22 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

June 23 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

June 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High *

July 6 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 13 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

July 14 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 15 — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

July 19 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

July 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium *

July 29 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium *

Aug. 5 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium *

Aug. 10 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 11 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 17 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 25 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

*Part of George Strait Stadium Tour