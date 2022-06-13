Chris Stapleton fans attending the singer's show in Los Angeles on Friday night (June 10) were treated to an epic surprise: The singer brought his friend, country-curious pop superstar Justin Timberlake, to the stage during his set.

Before bringing Timberlake out, Stapleton had high praise for his special guest. He began the first few bars of his breakout hit, "Tennessee Whiskey," while introducing his band, including his wife and backing vocalist, Morgane Stapleton, and then telling the crowd that there was one person he needed to introduce who wasn't out on stage yet.

"I guarantee most of you know me because of this man," he said. "He's one of the greatest musical artists that has ever lived."

Timberlake entered to thunderous applause from the crowd, before the pair launched into a soaring rendition of Stapleton's country-soul classic, "Tennessee Whiskey." They traded verses through their performance.

"Don't act like you don't know how to sing that song," Timberlake jokingly chided the crowd. "You know, we're both from the South, but I told Chris, I said, 'Los Angeles gets down.'" He then led the audience in a singalong of the final chorus.

Timberlake and Stapleton's history with each other — and with "Tennessee Whiskey" — is the stuff of modern country music lore. In 2015, when Stapleton was still primarily a Nashville songwriter, he and Timberlake gave an epic, eight-minute-long performance on the stage of the CMA Awards, singing "Tennessee Whiskey" as well as Timberlake's "Drink You Away." Though they're both bona fide superstars now, Stapleton says their friendship blossomed over "dad stuff," and conversations about their respective children and families.

