Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Bring Soul-Stirring ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’ to 2022 CMA Awards

Patty Loveless reminded country fans of her boundless vocal talents during her captivating collaboration with Chris Stapleton at the 2022 CMA Awards.

The two Kentucky natives wowed viewers with their take on the Del McCoury Band's haunting "You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive." Bathed in a yellow-tinted spotlight, the two vocal wonders offered up one of the night's most memorable performances. The impact of their stunning duet was displayed by the reactions from fellow nominees Carly Pearce and Luke Combs, who watched intently from the audience.

Last month, Stapleton and Loveless performed their collaboration for the first time during the Kentucky Rising benefit concert for flood relief, which also featured appearances from Tyler Childers and Dwight Yoakam.

One of the most acclaimed country hitmakers of the 1980s and 90s, Loveless chose to retire from large-scale performing in 2009. With sixteen albums, five No. 1 hits, an array of incredible collaborations and five CMA Awards to her name, 65-year-old Loveless's appearance with Stapleton proved she hasn't lost her spark.

Stapleton is nominated in five categories this year, including Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

The Country Music Association held the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, aired live on ABC.