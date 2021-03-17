Chris Stapleton's 2021 All-American Road Show has been pushed back, again. The country superstar has postponed the first three dates of the trek, which was originally scheduled for 2020.

Stapleton was scheduled to begin his 2021 All-American Road Show on April 21 in Toledo, Ohio, at the Huntington Center. That show -- originally, in 2020, scheduled for April 22 -- is now set for April 20, 2022.

Shows in Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center) and Lexington, Ky. (Kroger Field), which were scheduled for April 22 and April 24, respectively, will now take place on April 21 and April 23, respectively. Originally, they were planned for April 23 and April 25, 2020, respectively.

Despite all of the changes, each show's original special guests will still be at the newly announced dates. Margo Price and Yola will be at all three shows, while Willie Nelson & Family and Sheryl Crow will also be on the bill in Lexington.

A statement from Stapleton explains that all tickets for the original dates will be honored at the rescheduled shows. Those who can no longer attend can seek refunds from their point of purchase.

Stapleton's All-American Road Show is one of dozens of country music tours that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. While some artists have begun playing or planning for smaller, socially distanced events this spring, no major tours have yet started back up.

For now, Stapleton's 2021 All-American Road Show is scheduled to begin on June 5 at San Bernardino, Calif.'s Glen Helen Amphitheater. Currently, Kenny Chesney and Garth Brooks are scheduled to be the first country artists to launch large-venue tours in 2021: Their Chillaxification Tour and Stadium Tour, respectively, are both set to begin on May 1.

