On Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), Chris Stapleton gave a performance in Nashville that had fans saying "Hallelujer!" The country star was attending Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Tour stop at Bridgestone Arena when he stood up and surprised the crowd by giving a brief performance of "Tennessee Whiskey."

In a fan-filmed video, "Tennessee Whiskey" is already playing as Stapleton rises from his seat with a microphone in his hand. The audience is uncertain as to what is about to happen; however, once Stapleton hits the opening notes of the song, the crowd erupts in screams and applause.

By the end of the performance, Stapleton has the whole arena singing along to the hit:

Perry captured the moment and posted Stapleton singing "Tennessee Whiskey" to his official Instagram account. "Madea could not come to the end of the farewell tour and have [Chris Stapleton] in the audience in Nashville, Tennessee and not have him sing a verse of Tennessee Whiskey! And he KILLED IT!!" Perry says, adding:

"Thank you Chris, blessings to you, your wife, and them babies!!"

"Tennessee Whiskey" first rocketed Stapleton to country music superstardom when he performed the song alongside pop singer Justin Timberlake at the 2015 CMA Awards. It's one of the biggest songs from Traveller, his debut album as an artist after spending years as a hit songwriter in Nashville.

Stapleton will be giving fans plenty more opportunities to hear him perform the tune in 2020: His massive 2020 All-American Road Show Tour beings in March and runs through late October. Stapleton will have several special guests appear on various dates, including Elle King, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, the Highwomen and Hank Williams Jr.