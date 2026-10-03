The Chris Young on the cover of his self-titled debut album is hardly recognizable to fans who know his newer work.

When Did Chris Young Release His Debut Album?

The singer was a brand-new face on the national country music scene and only 21 years old when he released his debut album on Oct. 3, 2006.

How Did Chris Young Get Started in Country Music?

Born and raised in Murfreesboro, Tenn., just south of Nashville, Young performed in plenty of children's theater productions and at other local events, and even toured extensively while enrolled at Middle Tennessee State University.

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It was a turn on Season 4 of Nashville Star — a country music-focused TV singing competition that aired on the USA Network — that landed Young his record deal with RCA Records Nashville, however.

Young wasted no time in releasing his first album: He won Nashville Star in May and released Chris Young just five months later.

Young co-wrote four of the 11 songs on the album, which also features cuts from David Lee Murphy, Ashley Gorley, Lee Thomas Miller, Dallas Davidson and others.

Buddy Cannon produced the record.

How Did Chris Young's Debut Album Do in the Charts?

Chris Young landed at No. 3 on the Billboard country albums chart, and it even went to the Top 25 on the all-genre Billboard 200 (No. 22).

The two singles from the record, though — "Drinkin' Me Lonely" and "You're Gonna Love Me" — stalled just outside the Top 40 (No. 42 and No. 48, respectively) on the country radio chart.

Young's rising profile earned him his first awards show nod: He was nominated for Top New Male Vocalist at the 2007 ACM Awards.

READ MORE: Alan Jackson Once Got Chris Young an Incredible End-Tour Gift

Following Chris Young, Young released his sophomore album, The Man I Want to Be, in 2009.

That album contains his first three No. 1 singles: "Gettin' You Home (The Black Dress Song)," "The Man I Want to Be" and "Voices," which was actually released to radio twice.

He's gone on to a career as one of country music's most reliable hit makers.

RCA Records Nashville Chris Young debut album