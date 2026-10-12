Consider this your one-stop directory for all things Christmas and country music in 2026.

Nine country Christmas tours have been announced for this fall and artists are starting to reveal plans for recorded music. Clay Walker went first, revealing that a new family Christmas album will drop on Nov. 6.

More announcements are imminent, including a delightful duet between country ladies that we can't wait to talk about.

The best country Christmas music tends to be classic, but contemporary songs deserve a chance to become legendary. Each year modern and classic country stars hit the studio and the road to create holiday feelings that will extend beyond Christmas morning.

Who do you think has done it for 2026?

Our list of country music Christmas tours, songs and albums will be updated with new releases.

Country Music Christmas Tours Scheduled for 2026

Nov. 20: Chris Young’s It Must Be Christmas Tour (Through Dec. 20)

Nov. 27: Clay Walker's Family Christmas Tour (Through Dec. 20)

Nov. 29: Mickey Guyton & Friends Holiday Tour (Through Dec. 22)

Nov. 30: Christmas With John Berry - 30th Anniversary Tour (Through Dec. 20)

Dec. 2: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder's Christmas Tour (Through Dec. 18)

Dec. 2: Sara Evans' Holiday Road Tour (Through Dec. 18)

Dec. 8: Little Big Town's Christmas Shows at the Ryman Auditorium (Through Dec. 10)

Dec. 10: Lady A's the Winter's Night Tour (Through Dec. 21)

Dec. 14: Vince Gill and Amy Grant Christmas at the Ryman (Through Dec. 23)

Related: 50 Merry Country Christmas Songs To Get You In the Spirit

2026 Country Music Christmas Singles

New Country Christmas Singles Coming Soon

New Country Christmas Albums In 2026

Nov. 6: Clay Walker, A Clay Walker Family Christmas