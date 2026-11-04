Lady A have been regular performers at CMA Country Christmas specials in years past, but 2026 marks their first time officially hosting the show. They'll also perform during the event.

The trio have said throughout the years how much the CMA's annual holiday special — and how much Christmas itself — means to them. They've even released two Christmas albums.

Read More: Everything We Know About CMA Country Christmas 2026

But that's not the only reason why this year's hosting gig is so special.

Charles Kelley announced in September that he'd been diagnosed with cancer, and at the time, he said he was hoping to continue working as much as possible while undergoing treatment.

That includes a holiday tour the band has booked for December. With the announcement that they'll be hosting CMA Country Christmas, it's shaping up to be a very Christmas-themed end of year for Lady A — during a time when the group could use some holiday cheer the most.

Read More: Here Are the Lyrics to Lady A's Faith-Filled New Song 'Bigger Picture'

The band has rallied around Kelley amid his cancer battle. They also released a song called "Bigger Picture," which was sent to them the week before he was diagnosed, and which they decided to release right away in light of his cancer news.

How Is Lady A's Charles Kelley Feeling Amid His Cancer Treatment?

A month after announcing his diagnosis, Charley Kelley told fans that his cancer treatments were working the way doctors hoped they would — but that he'd underestimated just how tough the side effects would be.

Read More: Lady A Singer Charles Kelley Shares Good News + Bad News in Cancer Update

"The drugs are definitely pretty hard on your body," Kelley admitted, explaining that, since he has a form of bone marrow cancer, he's experiencing "full-body aches a lot, just kind of constantly achy and really tired."

"I do have my good days and my bad days," he continued.

This week, the singer's wife Cassie shared another update on Instagram Stories. She said that Kelley received his fifth treatment this week, marking the first installment of a second cycle.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Since he gets his treatment on the same day of the week each time, Cassie says, his good days and bad days are now occurring in a more predictable cycle — which makes it easier for the family to plan their lives around.

"We kind of know at this point what the cadence of the week is gonna be," she explained. "It's easier to plan stuff."

What Kind of Cancer Does Lady A's Charles Kelley Have?

Charles Kelley has a rare form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, multiple myeloma affects bone marrow.

Symptoms include easily broken bones, fatigue and frequent infections.

It's considered to be an incurable form of cancer, though advanced treatments can put the disease into long-term remission.

The overall five-year survival rate is currently 62 percent, though some people diagnosed with multiple myeloma live beyond 10 years. Powerful recent advances in treatment for this form of disease may change prognosis.

Kelley expressed optimism about his path forward when he shared his diagnosis.

"I'm young. I feel healthy. And the treatments, I will just say, have come so far even in the past five years that life expectancy far exceeds what it used to be," he said. "I don't know, I feel really hopeful."

When Does CMA Country Christmas Air in 2026?

CMA Country Christmas airs on Dec. 1 at 9PM ET on ABC. Viewers can also watch on-demand on Hulu and Disney+ starting Dec. 2.

Other performers for the night include Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Russell Dickerson, Trisha Yearwood and more.