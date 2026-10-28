Lady A did not have "release new music" on their bingo card for 2026, but after receiving the song "Bigger Picture" they knew they couldn't wait until next year to release it.

What is Lady A's Song "Bigger Picture" About?

The newest offering from the trio speaks to trusting God even when everything around you is determined to stir up doubt. The lyrics are a reminder that we can't always see the full picture in regards to our circumstances, but He can.

"It's hard to believe it when all that we're seeing / Is one little frame at a time / Yeah we all have our version of our picture perfect / But He has one better in mind / There's days when I doubt it, got questions about it /. But God knows I gotta believe / He's painting a bigger picture for me," the three sing in the chorus.

Lady A say they were sent the song at a time when they really needed it, but they didn't full understand why at the time. They received it just one week before Charles Kelley was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

"The day before we went into the studio to finish up our next record, this song was sent to Hillary," the group writes on social media. "We cut it the next day and then, a week later, we learned of Charles' cancer diagnosis."

Update on Charles: Charles Kelley Has Started His Cancer Treatment

"God's timing in allowing this song to find us and the message behind it is truly carrying up right now and we can't help but think some of y'all might need to hear it too," they add. "We trust there's a bigger picture.

They knew they couldn't hold onto the song for too long and decided to release it on Wednesday (Oct. 28).

Here Are the Lyrics to Lady A's Song "Bigger Picture"

Verse:

I've seen I do go from better or worse / To a courtroom deciding what's his and what's hers / I've seen two lines and a room painted pink / 12 weeks appointment can't find a heartbeat / I've seen remission going on five years / When that hold your breath scan doesn't come back clear / Sometimes I shout when I'm praying my prayers / Can You even hear me up there?

Chorus:

It's hard to believe it when all that we're seeing / Is one little frame at a time / Yeah we all have our version of our picture perfect / But He has one better in mind / There's days when I doubt it got questions about it / But God knows I gotta believe / He's painting a bigger picture for me

Verse:

There's times I'm frustrated / And I don't understand / And I just wanna steal that brush out of His hand / But when all the colors finally come together / I know that I don't know better

Repeat Chorus

Bridge:

When I'm going through it / I can't help but zoom in / Then I remember / I'm only human

Repeat Chorus