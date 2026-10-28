The holidays are right around the corner and with the season comes a new edition of CMA Country Christmas.

When Is CMA Country Christmas?

Every year the Nashville family comes together to celebrate Christmas with a televised special filled with musical performances from our favorite country artists and their friends.

The holiday-themed event features new renditions of old favorites when it comes to Christmas songs, making it an evening the whole family can sing along to. Artists also bring their original holiday songs to the stage, adding to the night's fun.

This year CMA Country Christmas will air on Tuesday, Dec. 1 on ABC. Fans will be able to stream the special beginning the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Who Is Performing at CMA Country Christmas in 2026?

This year's lineup features some regulars and some new friends who will be stopping by.

Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Lady A, Russell Dickerson and Trisha Yearwood are all included on this year's list. They'll be joined by Bebe Winans, Debbie Winans, Grace Bowers, and Lindsey Stirling.

Who Is Hosting the 2026 CMA Country Christmas?

An announcement regarding a host or hosts has not been made at this time, even though the special has already been recorded at Belmont University in Nashville. Filming took place on Oct. 14.

It's common for the show to be led by two hosts, as has been the case for the last few years. Davis and Lauren Daigle hosted in 2025 with Amy Grand and Yearwood handling the emcee duties in 2024.

How Can I Watch CMA Country Christmas This Year?

Fans can tune in to watch CMA Country Christmas on ABC beginning at 9PM ET. Like many other televised events, the show will be available for streaming the following day.

Viewers can watch on-demand on Disney+ and Hulu starting Wednesday, Dec. 2. ABC's website and CMAChristmas.com will also feature clips for the night.