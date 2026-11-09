Russell Dickerson has been going nonstop for 12 years, but he's finally ready to slow things down. With another baby on the way, the country singer says he's planning to take some time off and make family his priority for a while.

Russell Dickerson Is Pressing Pause on His Music Career

During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, Dickerson revealed that he's never really taken a break during his career. That's about to change.

"I've never taken a break in 12 years. But now, having this baby, we're going to take some time off, until maybe around May. We're gonna shut it down," he says.

Dickerson isn't just taking a few days off between shows, either. He's planning ahead so he can have everything in place before stepping away.

"I'm gonna have a record done before the end of the year, so we can have family time."

Russell Dickerson Has a Lot Going on at Home

Dickerson and his wife have been working on their dream house for the last two and a half years. What started as a renovation turned into a much bigger project after their builder recommended starting over.

"We've been building a house for the last 2-1/2 years. Hopefully we'll get in before this baby gets here. It started as a renovation, and then as we started, our builder recommended we just scrap it, so that's been a whole new process, and that's why it's taken so long."

Are Russell Dickerson and His Wife Planning On More Than 3 Kids?

The new baby isn't necessarily the end of the road for Dickerson's growing family. While talking about his friend Thomas Rhett, who has five kids, Dickerson admitted that he's not ruling out having four kids himself.

"Four seems feasible, and if we had a whoopsie daisy five…I've never met anyone who says they wish they had less kids. They always want more. I believe that," Dickerson says.

Read More: Russell Dickerson Was ‘Shooketh’ After Finding Out The Gender of Baby No. 3 — See the Reveal!

He even has a picture in his head of what the future could look like.

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"I see us all gathered around the kitchen table when they have spouses."

For now, Dickerson is looking forward to welcoming another baby and taking a break he hasn't given himself in more than a decade. He's got new music planned, but for a little while, the family is going to come first.