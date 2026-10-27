Lady A's Charles Kelley says that so far, his cancer treatment is doing what he hoped it would do. But he underestimated just how tough the side effects would be.

Kelly shared an update alongside his wife Cassie in an Instagram Stories video this week. Both of them looked pretty bleary-eyed in the video he posted, and he joked that they were "Team Tired."

Charles Kelley Shares An Update On His Cancer Treatment

Still, Kelley and his wife were smiling — and he said that overall, his experience with cancer treatment so far has "been good."

"The good thing is that the treatment is working really well," he related, "but I will say I naively thought I would not be in so much pain."

Charles Kelley, Instagram Charles Kelley, Instagram

"The drugs are definitely pretty hard on your body," Kelley admitted, explaining that, since he has a form of bone marrow cancer, he's experiencing "full-body aches a lot, just kind of constantly achy and really tired."

"I do have my good days and my bad days," he continued.

READ MORE: Country Stars Who Have Battled Cancer

"I'm hoping that as the chemo gets in there and fights off these cancer cells, that my bones will feel a lot better over the next few weeks," Kelley adds. "But it ain't no joke, man. It's real."

Kelly also said that his wife has been "rocking it," as Cassie joked that she also has good days and bad days with the treatment.

What Kind of Cancer Does Lady A's Charles Kelley Have?

Charles Kelley was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer.

Symptoms include bone pain, easily broken bones, fatigue and frequent infections. Kelley's doctor was prompted to order some blood tests after Kelley started suffering "a couple random rib fractures."

READ MORE: Charles Kelley's Cancer Diagnosis Explained

This form of cancer is currently considered to be incurable, though advanced treatments can put the disease into long-term remission.

Kelley revealed his diagnosis to fans on Sept. 29, saying at the time that he hopes to continue to work and perform with Lady A as much as possible while he battles the illness. The group has some Christmas shows on the calendar, and he says they're also working on a new record.

Lady A has also performed at a couple special shows recently, including the CMA's televised Dolly Parton tribute and at the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony, where they sang in tribute to inductee Tim McGraw.

Lady A's Performance of Tim McGraw's "Live Like You Were Dying" Was Heart-Breaking

Lady A performed one of McGraw's signature songs, "Live Like You Were Dying," during their time onstage honoring the new Hall of Fame inductee.

McGraw famously recorded the ballad in the days and weeks after his father Tug McGraw died of cancer in 2004. Its lyrics inspired millions to live life to the fullest.

But when Kelley sang "Live Like You Were Dying" — in the light of his own recent cancer diagnosis revelation — the song's meaning was painfully clear.