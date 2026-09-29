Lady A's Hillary Scott is rallying around her band mate and friend Charles Kelley as he announces his cancer diagnosis.

"Some VERY hard news," Scott wrote on Instagram, sharing the video that Kelley and his wife Cassie made to announce his illness.

She also expressed her support to Kelley and his family, including the two children he and Cassie share. "And if anyone can fight hard, it's this guy and his beautiful wife and boys!" Scott added. "We love you!"

Hillary Scott, Instagram Hillary Scott, Instagram

Lady A's Charles Kelley Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

On Tuesday (Sept. 29), Kelley announced that he's been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma. A couple of "random rib fractures" prompted his doctors to order blood tests, one of which revealed the presence of cancer.

According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple myeloma is a form of cancer that occurs in plasma cells and builds up within bone marrow.

Symptoms include bone pain, easily-broken bones, fatigue and frequent infections.

Common forms of treatment include chemotherapy, immunotherapy and medication.

Multiple myeloma is considered incurable, though advanced treatments can put the disease into long-term remission. Though it's a serious form of cancer, treatment options have significantly advanced in the past few years, according to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Kelley said in his statement that he feels optimistic about his long-term prognosis.

"I'm hopeful. I really am," he said. "...It's just another hurdle and I feel confident that we're gonna get through it. We got this."

Read More: Country Stars Who Have Battled Cancer

He also said he plans to continue touring and performing with Lady A as much as possible, explaining that he expects the first six months of his treatment will not be "super invasive."

The country trio still plan to embark on their 2026 holiday run, the This Winter's Night Tour, between Dec. 10-Dec. 26. They're also readying a new album for release.

The Lady A Band Mates Have Supported Each Other Through Many Hurdles Over the Years

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood have been performing as Lady A (first known as Lady Antebellum) for 20 years, since 2006.

They've released nine studio albums (including a Christmas record) to date.

Since their rise to stardom, the Lady A band mates have supported each other through many different hurdles and life stages. All three of them have married and welcomed children, and Scott's band mates supported her after she opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2015 (that experience inspired her song "Thy Will.")

The trio also experienced some turbulence when they decided to shorten their name from Lady Antebellum to Lady A in 2020, amid nationwide response to George Floyd's murder and the Black Lives Matter movement. Though Lady A had long been the country trio's nickname and they had a trademark on it, the name was also in long-standing use by a Seattle-based, Black performer named Anita White. White objected to the name change, saying it would harm her visibility and career. Lady A ultimately filed a lawsuit against White, as they asked a court to affirm their trademark of the name.

Read More: Lady A's Charles Kelley Opens Up About His Battle With Alcohol

More recently, Charles Kelley publicly shared his struggles with alcohol use and his decision to get sober. The band stood by him, and postponed a 2022 tour so that Kelley could focus on his sobriety. He's continued to be open with fans about his sobriety in the years since.