Lady A's Charles Kelley is giving people a look at just how far he's come in his sobriety journey.

The singer, 44, shared a before-and-after photo with his wife, Cassie McConnell Kelley, on Instagram Monday (Aug. 31), pairing a recent photo of the couple with an older picture from when he was in active addiction.

Charles' post prompted messages of support from several other country stars, while he reflected on how much his life has changed since he stopped drinking.

Sobriety Before-and-After

In the newer photo, Charles and Cassie smile in sunglasses while spending time on the water. He then directs people to swipe to see the older image.

Read More: These Country Stars Are Better Because They Got Sober

"My best filter is just...not drinking," Charles wrote in the caption. "Swipe to see my before my wife asked me if I ever look at a photo of myself before I was sober and think 'who is that guy?' This is the one."

Charles says the difference is about much more than looking healthier.

"I could go on about the many blessings that have come from putting it down way more than looking healthier, but it's a nice reminder of a place I don't wanna go back to," he wrote.

Several country artists offered their support in the comments. Ruston Kelly called the photo "a good reminder," while Shane McAnally thanked Charles for sharing it. Russell Dickerson also left a muscle emoji in support.

Cassie Helped Charles Get Sober

Charles has previously been open about how his alcohol addiction affected his life and the role his wife played in his recovery. Charles and Cassie married in 2009.

Read More: Lady A's Charles Kelley, Wife Cassie Welcome Their Second Child

Lady A postponed its Request Line Tour in 2022 when Charles entered a rehabilitation facility in Utah for alcohol addiction treatment.

In 2025, he told People that Cassie was his primary motivation for getting sober.

She's the reason that I got sober. She had so much grace for me and went along through the journey with me doing all the work, and I could go so far as to say there's no way she would've stayed with me if I had not gotten sober.

Charles Kelley Turned Sobriety Into Music

Charles has also channeled his sobriety into his solo music.

His 2025 album Songs for a New Moon explores finding his way back to himself, blending his country sensibilities with 1980s-inspired synth sounds.

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For Charles, the new photo serves as a reminder of where he was — and how determined he is not to return there.