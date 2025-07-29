Hillary Scott's house just got a little more girl power.

The Lady A member and her husband Chris Tyrrell have welcomed their fourth child, another daughter.

Selah Jean made her debut last Friday (July 25).

"We are over the moon to introduce you to Selah Jean!" the couple tell People. "She has filled our hearts with joy and her sisters are already the best helpers."

Scott and her husband chose the unique name Selah for its special meaning.

"Her name means 'pause and reflect' and 'God is gracious,'" they explain. "And in the few short days she's been here with us, we can already see that she embodies both of these phrases."

"She truly feels like the most priceless gift — like Christmas in July."

The couple first announced they were expecting another baby in February with a post to social media.

Scott said she was dusting off the maternity bin one more time as they were preparing to expand their "household of little ladies."

With that post, she included a photo of all three of her daughters (at the time) wearing "big sister" bracelets.

Who Are Hillary Scott's Children?

Scott and her husband Chris Tyrell now have four girls with the addition of this little bundle of joy.

The couple welcomed Eisele Kaye on July 22, 2013. Up next, twins Betsy mack and Emory JoAnn were born on Jan. 29, 2018.

The couple met in college, but it wasn't until they reconnected in the country music world that sparks began to fly. Tyrrell was the drummer in the band Love and Theft, and both of their bands were opening for Tim McGraw's Southern Voice Tour in 2010.

Scott and Tyrrell married on Jan. 7, 2012.