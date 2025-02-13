Lady A are about to add a new member to the group's extended family! Except, this one comes with diapers.

Singer Hillary Scott turned to social media to share some exciting news with her fans, revealing that her family is growing again. On Thursday (Feb. 13), the country singer, 38, revealed that she and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, are expecting another baby.

Their already busy household — which includes daughters Eisele, Emory and Betsy — will soon welcome a fourth little girl.

Scott expressed her excitement on Instagram, posting black-and-white photos of her children wearing bracelets that read "Big Sister" and showing off a maternity bin she’s preparing to use once again:

"Chris, Eisele, Emory, Betsy, and I are overjoyed to report that this summer our family will be made complete with the most precious little SISTER joining the family. I’m dusting off that Maternity bin from the storage room ONE more time," she writes in the caption of her post.

"4 daughters," she adds. "We are thankful that God has entrusted us with a household of little ladies, and I couldn’t be happier that my husband continues his streak as the absolute BEST girl dad, in my opinion!

"We have been looking forward to this day and covet your prayers for a continued safe and healthy journey getting her here."

Scott has always embraced the musical talents within her family — who also sing — and her daughters are no exception. Over the holidays, her oldest daughter Eisele joined Scott on stage at the Today show for a touching duet of a song co-written by Tyrrell.

The proud mom of soon-to-be four has previously shared how each of her daughters expresses their creativity differently. Emory enjoys creating melodies, while Betsy loves to dance.

Now, with another little one on the way, she’s eager to see how her newest little girl will add to their family’s artsy spirit. Here's a clip of her girls singing over Christmas:

With four daughters in the house, Chris Tyrrell might just want to brush up on his hair-braiding and tea party skills!

