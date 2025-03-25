Lady A’s Charles Kelley Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Cassie

Lady A singer Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie had big news to share on Tuesday morning (March 25): They're expecting their second child.

"Biggest surprise of our lives!" Cassie writes in a joint social media post with her country star husband, posting a sweet roundup of pregnancy photos that co-stars the couple's 9-year-old son Ward.

Ward was born in February 2016, and he's been an only child up until now. Kelley has incorporated his son into his life on the road with Lady A from a young age. Now, he'll embark on his next adventure as a big brother, and according to the family's baby announcement, he is "the MOST excited" to have a younger sibling.

Kelley is the second Lady A member to announce a new baby coming in 2025. His bandmate Hillary Scott announced last month that she is expecting her fourth child. Scott and her husband Chris Tyrrell are already parents to three daughters, and they're expecting to welcome a fourth baby girl this summer.

Kelley and his wife haven't shared the gender of their baby-to-be, but they did let fans in on the approximate due date: Baby Kelley will make their arrival "early fall 2025."

The singer's baby news is a happy ending after a difficult period in his personal life: Kelley has opened up about his struggles with alcohol and his decision to get sober, with the help and encouragement of his wife.

In 2024, he admitted that a near-miss with a DUI charge was a wake-up call, and that he decided then to be honest with his fans about what he was going through. Kelley publicly spoke about his substance use problem when Lady A postponed their 2022 Request Line Tour so that he could focus on this recovery.

With his band, he has since put out music about the experience of sobriety and his battle with addiction.