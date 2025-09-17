The Lady A family is growing! Singer Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie have announced the arrival of their second son, Archer Lancaster Kelley.

When Was Charles Kelley's Second Son Born?

Kelley shares with People the newest addition to the Kelley family was born on Tuesday (Sept. 16), weighing at six pounds and 11 ounces. His birthday is just a few days after his dad's on Sept. 11.

"Our little miracle Archer Lancaster Kelley arrived at 11:14 am on Sept. 16 and we are absolutely in love," the singer tells the publication. "We are so thankful to get to be his mom and dad, and to share the joy with his big brother, Ward, who is over the moon!"

The joint post shows the new family of four in the hospital presumably the day Archer was born. The boys crowd around Cassie who is cradling their new addition.

The couple shared the happy pregnancy news in March with a post on social media. They said finding out they were pregnant with their second child was the "biggest surprise" of their lives.

Who Are Charles Kelley's Children?

The new addition to the Kelley family comes several years after their first. The couple welcomed their son Ward in February 2016.

Despite the age gap, Cassie says her oldest is the "MOST excited" about the new bundle of joy.

Kelley and Cassie celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary earlier in 2025. The couple tied the knot on June 6, 2009.

Do the Members of Lady A Have Kids?

The Lady A touring brigade is getting quite large. All three members of the group have children, in fact Hillary Scott welcomed her fourth child in the Summer of 2025.

She and her husband Chris Tyrell are parents to four daughters, Eisele, Betsy, Emory and Selah Jean.

Dave Haywood also has two children with his wife Kelli. The pair have a son named Cash and a daughter named Lillie.