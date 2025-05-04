Lady A's Hillary Scott is expecting her fourth baby this year, and it's safe to say this little girl is already so loved.

The singer shared a sweet moment with her fellow band members on social media. In the photo, she stands between Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, and all three of them have their hands on her stomach, feeling her baby kick.

She explained in the caption that her tummy gets pretty active when she's performing, meaning her youngest daughter is already a huge Lady A fan.

"Baby kicks with my brothers," she writes. "This little girl is definitely most active during our shows."

Scott also revealed that she had one more event on her calendar — a middle school graduation for another one of her daughters — before the entire family would be heading off on a "babymoon" vacation.

Who Are Lady A's Children?

Scott announced earlier this year that she and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, are expecting their fourth child in 2025. The couple are already parents to three other daughters: Eisele, Betsy and Emory. She has since confirmed their fourth child will also be a girl.

This baby girl isn't the only bundle of joy the band is expecting this year. Kelley also shared in March that he and his wife are pregnant with their second child. He and Cassie have a nine-year-old son named Ward who will soon be a big brother.

As for Haywood, well, there's no baby on the way in 2025 — that we know of. He and his wife are parents to three children: Cash, Lillie and Joseph. Their youngest was just born last year.

By the end of this year, Lady A's touring group will include three singers, three spouses and nine children all under the age of 13. It sounds like they're gonna need some bigger buses.