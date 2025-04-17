Hillary Scott is finally making her pregnancy Instagram official.

The Lady A singer shared a cute photo of herself and her baby bump on social media this week. In the picture, Scott is rocking what looks like a denim dress and a charcoal grey button-down sweater, and she's sitting on the porch in a wicker chair.

The country star's pregnancy glow is undeniable as she goes makeup free for the selfie — mom and baby appear to be doing well.

"Felt like time to put the bump on the grid," she writes in the caption of her post:

Does Hillary Scott Have Kids?

The Lady A star announced in February that she and her husband of 13 years, Chris Tyrrell, are expecting their fourth child, a girl, this year. The couple already have three daughters, Eisele, Emory and Betsy.

In her social media announcement, she included two black-and-white photos. The first shows her three girls' wrists, with "Big Sister" bracelets proudly on display on each of them. The second is of a big plastic storage bin with a sticky not on it that reads "Maternity."

"Chris, Eisele, Emory, Betsy and I are overjoyed to report that this summer our family will be made complete with the most precious little SISTER joining the family," she wrote at the time.

"I am dusting off that maternity bin from the storage room ONE more time." She also expressed her gratitude that "God has entrusted us with a household of little ladies."

Which Lady A Band Members Have Children?

All three members of Lady A are parents. While Scott is expecting her fourth, Dave Haywood is a father of three, Cash Lillie and Joseph, with his wife, Kelli.

Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie announced in March they are expecting their second child. Their new addition will be joining their son Ward sometime in 2025.

"Biggest surprise of our lives!" Kelley and his wife shared on social media in revealing their happy news.

Lady A have just two tour dates on the calendar in 2025, June 19 and 20 in Kansas and Oklahoma, respectively.