Lady A is navigating a really hard season in the life of their band as Charles Kelley was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer known as multiple myeloma.

While the news is not what anyone wants to hear, the trio is feeling just how close God is during this time.

Lady A Believe God Sent This Song to Them For Charles Kelley's Cancer Battle

Recently the group shared a snippet of a song they recorded just a week before Kelley's diagnosis. It was sent to Hillary Scott and they were eager to record it, so they laid down the vocals for it the very next day.

"The day before we went into the studio to finish up our next record, this song was sent to Hillary," Lady A shares on social media alongside a video of them singing the song. "We cut it the next day and then, a week later, we learned of Charles' cancer diagnosis."

Read More: Lady A's Charles Kelley Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Receiving the song so close to receiving the devastating news is something they believe was oriented by God.

"God's timing in allowing this song to find us and the message behind it is truly carrying us right now and we can't help but think some of y'all might need to hear it, too," they add.

"We believe there's a bigger picture."

Lady A Received a Song From God Before Charles' Kelley's Cancer Diagnosis - Here Are the Lyrics

The song speaks to enduring hard times and having doubts in life. It's about trusting that when things don't make sense and the pain is too real, God sees the bigger picture.

"I've seen 'I do' go from better or worse / To a courtroom deciding what's his and what's hers / I've seen two lines and a room painted pink / Twelve-week appointment can't find a heartbeat / I've seen remission going on five years / When that hold-your-breath scan doesn't come back clear / Sometimes I shout when I'm praying my prayers / Can you even hear me up there?" Hillary Scott sings in the verse.

The chorus drives home the point of the song.

"It's hard to believe it when all that we're seeing / Is one little frame at a time / We all have our version of our picture perfect / But He has one better in mind / There's days when I doubt it, got questions about it / But God know I gotta believe / He's painting a bigger picture for me," the three belt out in the chorus.