Chris Young has shared his fall tour plans. Just days before he delivers his new Famous Friends album, the singer has announced the Famous Friends Tour.

Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark will open 12 of the 13 announced shows, with Matt Stell joining them for a stop in Texas on Oct. 23. Payton Smith will open the tour's final stop, in Connecticut on Dec. 5.

The Famous Friends Tour focuses on American amphitheaters and arenas that are far inland from the East and West Coasts. Shows in Texas dominate (there's four of them), but stops in South Dakota, Iowa, Arkansas and Wisconsin help round out a slate of dates that doesn't stray far from the Mississippi River. The full list of stops is below.

The song "Famous Friends" is Young's latest No. 1, a duet with Kane Brown. The Famous Friends album also features a collaboration with Lauren Alaina called "Town Ain't Big Enough," and another with Tenpenny called "At the End of the Bar."

In July, Young performed a free concert for friends in Nashville, a portion of which was recorded for the music video for "At the End of the Bar." That video will be revealed on Friday (Aug. 6), the same day Famous Friends arrives in full.

Chris Young’s Famous Friends Tour Dates:

Oct. 21 — Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater

Oct. 22 — New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater

Oct. 23 — Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie *

Nov. 4 — Rapid City, S.D. @ Summit Arena at the Monument

Nov. 5 — Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Civic Center Arena

Nov. 6 — Bemidji, Minn. @ Sanford Center

Nov. 11 — Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

Nov. 12 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane’s River Center

Nov. 13 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Amphitheater

Nov. 18 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Nov. 19 — Coralville, Iowa @ Xtream Arena

Nov. 20 — Dekalb, Ill. @ Northern University University

Dec. 5 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

* Matt Stell will also perform

^ Payton Smith will open