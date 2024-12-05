Chris Young Leaves His Longtime Record Label Home

Chris Young has left the only record label he's ever known and joined one best known for helping Kelsea Ballerini become a star.

The "Young Love & Saturday Nights" singer announced he's signed with Black River Entertainment, label home for Ballerini, Pryor Baird, Scotty Hasting and MaRynn Taylor. It's arguably the biggest free agent signing in the label's history.

Chris Young signed with Sony Music Nashville's RCA Records in 2006, after winning Nashville Star.

He's dropped nine studio albums since then, most recently the Young Love & Saturday Nights album (2024).

Young also has 18 Top 10 songs on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Eleven of those went to No. 1.

In announcing the news on Wednesday (Dec. 4), Young thanked Sony and looked ahead to adding to his legacy. The 38-year-old Murfreesboro native joins his new record label on something of a hot streak. Three of his last four singles reached the Top 5, including two No. 1 songs.

Throughout his career, Young has released one or two songs to radio each year and nearly all have been certified Gold, Platinum or more.

"Thrilled to begin a new chapter with @BlackRiverEnt and can’t wait to get new music out very soon," Young wrote on X.

Artists who have previously recorded under Black River include Craig Morgan, Kellie Pickler and Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots. Morgan had the most radio success of that group, with "This Ole Boy" reaching the Top 20 in 2011.

10 Chris Young Collaborations Every Country Fan Should Know From "Think of You" to "Famous Friends," take a look back at some of Chris Young's best collaborations. Gallery Credit: Lorie Liebig