An elderly Texas man thought he was building friendships with country stars he admired.

The messages he received — from people claiming to be Cody Johnson and Chris Young — felt personal, kind, and real. But they weren’t.

They were the work of scammers using the familiar faces of beloved artists to gain trust and exploit him.

Anthony McAlfney, a Central Texas resident who lives with an intellectual and developmental disability, began receiving direct messages from fake accounts months ago.

At first, the exchanges seemed innocent — but over time, they became more personal, and far more dangerous.

“When I started talking to them, they would ask my age. They would ask for my Social Security information, disability information, bank information,” McAlfney told KCEN News.

Family Steps In

McAlfney’s family grew concerned after learning he had lost money to the scam. The amount wasn’t publicly disclosed, but it was enough to sound the alarm.

They quickly stepped in to monitor his online activity more closely — and are now speaking out in hopes of protecting others.

Together, McAlfney and his loved ones are advocating for stronger safeguards to protect adults with disabilities as they navigate social media and digital spaces.

As scams like these grow more sophisticated, the call for awareness is growing louder.

Cody Speaks Out

Johnson, one of the artists whose name was used in the scam, issued a public warning in July 2025 to help fans recognize the signs of fraud. His message was firm:

We’ve been made aware of fake accounts and individuals pretending to be Cody Johnson on social media. Please know Cody Johnson and his team members will NEVER ask you for money, gift cards or personal information — not in messages, comments, on the phone or via text message.

He urged fans to follow only verified accounts, to stay cautious when approached online, and to report suspicious activity to the proper platforms and authorities.

Looking Ahead with Heart

Though the experience has been painful, McAlfney and his family are choosing to speak up — not out of shame, but out of hope.

By sharing their story, they aim to help others recognize the warning signs before it's too late.

Their message is simple: stay vigilant, lean on your community, and remember that no true country star would ever ask fans to pay for their love.