If you happen to get a second to ask Chris Young something, ask him how often he washes his jeans — I bet you'll be just as surprised with his answer as I was.

Young was hanging out with me on Taste of Country Nights, and I asked him about the most cheapskate thing he still does, even after charting mass success in country music.

Young giggled, repeated the question and then came back with, "I absolutely wear my jeans for way more than three days before washing them."

While this might be semi-normal for us average folk, when meeting a celebrity, you wouldn't expect them to be in jeans that haven't been washed in five wears.

So that adds to the shock factor, as most think celebrities have people who do their laundry for them.

READ MORE: Jason Aldean Does the One Household Chore Every Man Hates [Exclusive]

While most people might be grossed out by the fact that someone wears the same pants more than three times before washing them, others believe that you don't really have to wash jeans hardly ever.

How Often Do Professionals Recommend Washing Jeans?

According to Will Cotter, COO of Fresh Space Cleaning, if your jeans still look good and don't smell funky after a day's wear, feel free to give them another spin before laundry day.

If you ask that same question to former Levi's CEO Charles Bergh, you will get a different answer. He says you should wash jeans infrequently, recommending washing them only every 10 wears or even less, to preserve their fit and color.

Get our free mobile app

Basically, anyone you ask has a different answer on the subject.

The fact that Young falls into the three-plus wears of jeans in between washes sounds about right, except for the fact that he is likely wearing the jeans while performing and sweating like a champ, so that's where it could get dicey.

Jelly Roll doesn't hide the fact that he doesn't even wash his clothes after a show; he just hits them with Febreze, so Young is not alone.

Scroll through below to see Chris Young's best songs.

10 Chris Young Collaborations Every Country Fan Should Know From "Think of You" to "Famous Friends," take a look back at some of Chris Young's best collaborations. Gallery Credit: Lorie Liebig