Did Chris Young just respond to Morgan Wallen's negative comments about him?

The "Til the Last One Dies" singer took to social media and — with help from Cardi B — thanked his haters.

Chris Young dropped his new I Didn't Come Here To Leave album on Oct. 17.

Lifetime, the Murfreesboro, Tenn., native has 11 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Wallen's comments about Young were made during his April 2024 arrest in Nashville.

What Did Morgan Wallen Say About Chris Young?

Wallen's comments about Young came after he was handcuffed and put into a police car on April 7, 2024.

He'd just been arrested for throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church's bar, Chief's, in Nashville. His arresting officer was a fan of Wallen's and was playing country music from a playlist.

During the drive, the two men start talking about their favorite artists — everything said is positive at first. This is the part of the video seen previously, where Wallen gets excited to hear his song with Thomas Rhett begin.

Out of nowhere, he aims and fires a round at Young.

"Please do not play Chris Young on this motherf---er," Wallen says. "Oh, hell no, he’s terrible. Play Hardy or [Ernest]."

The video is 26 minutes long, but it's still a shortened and edited version. If the officer and Wallen had further conversation about Young, it wasn't revealed by the Midwest Safety YouTube channel.

What Did Chris Young Say About Morgan Wallen?

Young hasn't said anything directly about Wallen or the comments.

On Instagram, he shared video of himself reacting to Cardi B's acceptance speech from the 2018 iHeartRadio Awards. She'd just won Best New Artist when she pointed out that her haters are still downloading her songs, which in the end is good for her.

His smile and gestures endorse the seven-year-old speech. "Thanks for all the love on the album," the caption in Monday's Instagram Story reads.

Chris Young Endorsing Cardi B's Haters Speech, Via IG Stories Instagram/ChrisYoungMusic loading...

"Til the Last One Dies" is currently inside the Top 40 on the Country Airplay chart. I Didn't Come Here to Leave is his ninth non-holiday studio album and first on Black River Entertainment.

