Chris Young's "Til the Last One Dies" lyrics describe a very specific kind of love not celebrated often in country music.

Young love songs are popular. Wedding songs aren't rare. Love-me-again songs pop up like April showers.

This new ballad celebrates a long-standing love that needs a tune up. "Til the Last One Dies" is for married couples who — because of jobs, kids and the grind of the day-to-day — have lost a little shine.

Ben Hayslip, Seth Mosley and Jordan Walker wrote Young's new song, his first for a new record company. He told Taste of Country he was hooked from the first listen because he'd never heard anyone draw this particular dozen roses analogy. Lyrically, "Til the Last One Dies" fills a gap on the radio.

We argue all the time about traditional country, new country, pop-country, etc., but mature lyrics that ask for a little extra attention often go missing. Nearly 20 years into his hitmaking career, Young is the perfect voice to provide balance.

Of note: Andy Sheridan produced "Til the Last One Dies." Young had worked almost exclusively with Corey Crowder for his last five albums. The move could signal more changes to come.

Chris Young Til the Last One Dies Cover Art

Chris Young, "Til the Last One Dies" Lyrics:

Every goodbye, every phone call before we hang up / I always say, I love you, but I never say how much / With every turn of this big ol' world, girl, we get more distracted / All I know is a life without you is a life I can't imagine.

Chorus:

It hit me on a winding road just how lucky I am / Outta all the guys, only God knows why I get to be your man / So I bought a dozen roses on my way to you tonight / Eleven real ones, one fake one / And I'll love you til the last one dies.

Baby, the way you kissed me this morning on my way out / Made me wanna stop hoping you know and do more thinking out loud / Then a song came on, and a light did too / 'Cause every single word reminded me of you / I've never been so sure / All I ever wanna be is yours.

Repeat Chorus

Til the moon don't shine / Til the last star fades / Til the last red petal withers away.

Repeat Chorus

