Chris Young's It Must Be Christmas Acoustic Tour came to Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. on Saturday night (Nov. 29).

But unfortunately, so did the region's first major snowstorm of the winter.

Young made it to the stage, but many fans were unable to travel to see him. So the singer came up with a solution: He refunded the entire crowd, giving up his own paycheck from that night to do so.

Why Did Chris Young Refund His Wisconsin Show?

On social media, Young thanked the concertgoers who made it out to the show, but stressed that nothing was more important than his fans' safety.

"I waived my fee for this show so all tickets can be refunded. I have instructed the venue to refund tickets to the point of purchase, whether you were there or not," the singer wrote.

"Your safety is of the utmost importance and is never taken for granted," Young continued. "Sending love to your families and I hope you have a safe and happy holiday."

What Happened During Chris Young's Wisconsin Show?

Per local ABC affiliate WISN, a winter storm dumped between three and six inches of accumulation across southeast Wisconsin over the weekend. Snowfall and high winds contributed to difficult driving conditions for the day of Young's show.

The day before Young was scheduled to play, the venue posted an update saying they were monitoring the weather.

Several Facebook users replied to say they hoped the show would be rescheduled, since they wouldn't be able to travel in order to get to the show.



At the time, the venue was already offering ticket exchanges for those who knew they wouldn't be able to make it, but said it would ultimately have to be the singer's call whether or not the show got rescheduled, since it would be "a breach of a $$$,$$$ contract" for them to cancel.

A later post shows photos of Young's meet and greets during his time at the theater.

Many fans chimed in the comments section to say how much they enjoyed the show, and one commenter said the venue and Young both went "above and beyond" to make the event a great experience despite tough circumstances.

From other comments, it seems like Young's show was a little shorter than usual in light of the adverse weather.

"We were a little bummed that the show was kept short. But we still got 45 min and a regular song [in addition to the Christmas songs]," one fan wrote.

Chris Young's It Must Be Christmas Acoustic Tour

Young is currently about a third of the way through his first-ever Christmas tour, which will continue through the month and conclude on Dec. 20.

Next up, he's scheduled to play a show in Wabash, Ind. on Dec. 4.