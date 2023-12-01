Cirque du Soleil Is Going Country and Launching in Music City

Get ready, because for the first time ever, Cirque du Soleil is goin' country!

What is Cirque du Soleil?

If you're not familiar, Cirque du Soleil is an entertainment group that produces world-renowned circus arts shows. It's like a "mix of traditional circus acts and modern acrobatics", according to the organization's website. They've performed everything from the Beatles to Michael Jackson, but never country ... until now.

Cirque du Soleil partnering with Universal Music Group

This is a first for the prestigious entertainment group: They've teamed up with Universal Music Group Nashville for an acrobatics spectacular to the tune of fans' favorite country songs.

The opportunity to highlight our incredible catalog and bring the history of country music to life in a live theatrical setting, will allow our music to live on with a new generation of audiences and country music fans,” - Cindy Mabe, chair and CEO of UMG Nashville, Billboard

No word yet on what songs will be included, but we can expect to hear music from contemporary and legendary country artists. And since the show is centered around country music, of course there's no better place to launch it than Nashville.

How to see Cirque du Soleil in Nashville

The show, which is currently untitled, will kick off in Music City in July of 2024 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. You can grab tickets beginning December 6.

Want to be a part of the show? Cirque is holding auditions for singers and instrumentalists December 4-7.

Country really does it best when it comes to storytelling through song — imagine seeing those stories and emotions come alive as they're performed by live musicians and singers. It brings another layer of authenticity and energy to the production.

From heartbreak to love, good times and bad times, celebration, and friendship, our song choices are a reflection of the human experience in all its complexity...It will be a celebration of the evolution of country music and we aim to showcase the authenticity of the genre and how it has evolved over time.”-Cirque du Soleil CEO Stéphane Lefebvre tells Billboard.

