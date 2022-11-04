Luke Bryan Stopping by ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’ Ahead of CMA Awards

Country artists and fans are gearing up for the CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9) on ABC, and there are plenty of exciting programs on ABC and ESPN in the days leading up to the show.

CMA Week officially kicks off with On the Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA Awards, which will air on ABC stations on Saturday Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 (check local listings). The 30-minute program will feature ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles’ entertainment reporter George Pennacchio as he interviews CMA nominees such as Miranda Lambert, LoCash, Maddie & Tae and Lainey Wilson.

Also on Saturday, CMA Awards host Luke Bryan will appear on ESPN's College Game Day as the Celebrity Guest Picker at the Tennessee vs. Georgia game in Athens, Ga. That will air from 9AM to 12PM ET.

The fun continues on Monday night (Nov. 7) when Bryan join his CMA co-host Peyton Manning on an episode of Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 8:15PM ET.

Also on Monday night at 10PM ET is ABC News' annual special, On the Road to the CMA Awards, hosted by Bryan. The show will dive into the country music world in Australia, Europe and North America. The special will feature appearances from Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Wynonna Judd, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson.

On Tuesday night (Nov. 8), Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be looking ahead to the awards show with a performance from CMA nominated artist Breland. On Wednesday night after the show, top-nominated artist Lainey Wilson will perform on the late-night talk show.

ABC's Good Morning America is also getting in on the CMAs action on Wednesday with special coverage from Nashville with Will Reeve. Keith Urban will be joining on the Bridgestone Plaza, and Bryan and Manning will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals. The winners of Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year will also be announced on GMA prior to the show.

GMA will also be reporting on Thursday morning (Nov. 10), and Lara Spencer will chat with a few CMA Awards winners.

Fans can also tune in to the CMA Awards early to catch ABC's On the Red Carpet Live at the CMA Awards at 6:30PM ET. Pennacchio and Roshumba Williams will be reporting live from the red carpet and chatting with the many stars making their arrival at the show.

The CMA Awards will feature performances from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and many more. See a full list of performers here and nominees here.