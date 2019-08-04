10 CMA Fest TV Special Performances You Can’t Miss

In early June, hundreds of country artists — and thousands of country music fans — descended on downtown Nashville to catch as much live music as they could during the four days of CMA Fest 2019, the annual, massive music festival. A couple months later, on Aug. 4, fans who couldn't make it to Music City for the big event — or those who just want to re-live it — will be able to see highlights during the annual TV special, CMA Fest: The Music Event of Summer.

A press release from the Country Music Association reports that the CMA Fest TV special will include more than two dozen performances, from everyone from Kane Brown to the Pistol Annies. The three-hour event is culled together from the four nights of CMA Fest shows at Nissan Stadium, the festival's biggest venue.

Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini will be co-hosting CMA Fest: The Music Event of Summer once again in 2019. They'll be performing during the special, too; in fact, Ballerini is part of one of a number of major collaborations that dot the show's performance list.

CMA Fest: The Music Event of Summer will air on ABC on Aug. 4 beginning at 8PM ET. It is the 16th consecutive year that the TV special has aired following the annual event.