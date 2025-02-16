Cody Johnson Thrills Nashville Fans With A Surprise Carrie Underwood Duet

Cody Johnson brought out multiple special guests during his Nashville show on Saturday (Feb.15th), including one performer who was perhaps the most hotly-anticipated duet partner from the deluxe version of his Leather album.

The show marked night two of Johnson's back-to-back dates at the city's Bridgestone Arena, both part of his current Leather Tour.

Up first, Ian Munsick would surprise fans by joining “The Painter” singer on stage. Together, they sang “Long Live Cowgirls.”

That song comes off Munick's 2023 White Buffalo album, where it was recorded as a duet with Johnson. Munsick has since sent a solo version of the song to country radio, but their powerful, prowling performance in Nashville was a reminder of just why Munsick and Johnson originally recorded this song as a joint effort.

Johnson would go on to perform some of his hit songs like “Human,” “Take It Like A Man,” and “The Fall.”

But perhaps the biggest moment of the show came next, when it was time to perform his current single "I'm Gonna Love You." Of course, that song is Johnson's landmark duet with Carrie Underwood, and some fans in Saturday night's crowd were likely wondering if Underwood might be another of the night's special guests.

At first, Johnson stood on stage solo, singing the first lines of "I'm Gonna Love You" by himself just like he does in the recorded version. But the crowd quickly realized this wasn't going to be a solo performance.

As he began, fans could see Underwood’s shining blonde hair as she walked up the stage’s stairs, meeting Johnson at the top. The roar of the crowd was deafening as fans cheered their excitement.

Underwood was dressed in a graphic tee, leopard print long skirt, and knee-high boots as she contributed her part to the pair's ballad.

Taste of Country was there as boots on the ground, and can confirm that the two sounded effortless together, their harmonies melting into each other.

It’s not often we see the American Idol judge popping up to sing at other country artists shows. The last time we could recall her singing on the Bridgestone stage was during Toby Keith’s tribute concert last summer. The big surprise was a treat for the crowd, and one of the most powerful moments in the show.

That night, John would sing 19 songs in his set list. Before his set, Drew Baldridge and Ashley McBryde spent time opening for the singer.

As if surprise performances from Munsick and Underwood weren’t enough, Johnson closed out the evening with one more big surprise for fans. Luke Combs shut the concert down, coming out onstage to sing his megahit "Beer Never Broke My Heart" with Johnson.