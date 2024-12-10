Cody Johnson has had an extremely successful past few years, and to get to this point, he has played more than 900 concerts in his career.

How does one keep their vocal cords in check, while still getting rowdy onstage and making sure thousands of fans have the time of their lives?

The "The Painter" singer was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights, where he revealed his pre-show secret to keeping his vocals lubricated and ready to put on a top tier show.

"Throat Coat tea, and a little bit of Grand Marnier," Johnson spills.

"It kinda burns like whiskey, opens you up, kinda of lubes your throat up to sing. It's not potent like whiskey, it's kind of syrupy. It just kinda feels good if I have a little sip of it before and during while I'm singing."

Then, Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul asked Johnson if he takes the rest of the bottle of Grand Marnier with him on the road when the show is over.

Johnson laughed at this and had a quick response: "Oh yeah, it goes on the bus! ... For later lubrication of the vocal cords."

If you're attending a Cody Johnson show in the future, take note when he hits the Solo cup in between songs — it might just be a shot of Grand Marnier.

In true country music fashion, a big bottle of Grand Marnier is by no means pricey — it's available for just $28 at most places.