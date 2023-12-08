Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Carrie Underwood + More Hope You’ll Help Support St. Jude

Country stars including Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde and Maddie & Tae have stepped up again for the kids of St. Jude. They're hoping you will, too.

Nearly 200 artists are repping the 2023 version of the This Shirt Saves Lives T-shirt. It's what you receive when you become a Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Knowing you're helping children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases is worth the cost, but the shirt adds a cherry to the top of the feel-good sundae.

Brothers Osborne received the Angels Among Us award in 2023. That's how St. Jude shows appreciation for artists who've truly gone above and beyond to raise money and awareness for the Memphis, Tenn., based hospital.

"It’s hard to take it in," TJ Osborne tells Taste of Country, "because looking back over the years we’ve done this, it hasn’t really felt like work or anything to us because it just felt like something we had to do."

When you love country music, you support St. Jude. Year after year, artists return to share the new version of the This Shirt Saves Lives T-shirt with their fans on social media. You'll find dozens of photos below, and even more on individual artist social media pages.

Randy Owen of Alabama helped found Country Cares over 30 years ago. Since then, more than $800 million has been raised by country artists, radio stations and more to help St. Jude become a worldwide leader in finding cures and treatments for many of the most common cancers.

Every February, Taste of Country joins Townsquare Media radio stations nationwide for their Country Cares radiothons. The country music community has been the single biggest supporter of St. Jude through the years, with TSM raising more than $15 million in nine years.