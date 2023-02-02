Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines raised nearly half a million dollars for St. Jude after he promised he’d shave his head. The photos are more than worth the donation.

It was summer 2021, and if he’s being honest he’d tell you it was way too hot for all that hair anyway. Gaines asked his fans to “chip” in and donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as extra motivation for him to shave his head. In four days, he whipped up over $300,000 in donations.

His hair ended up going to Children With Hair Loss, a group that turned his hair into a wig for kids going through cancer treatment.

Gaines and his wife Joanna are longtime supporters of St. Jude, having raised more than $1 million.

This was the second time Chip completed Operation Haircut: In 2017 he raised $230,000 and met Bailey, a 12-year-old who was being treated for bone cancer at St. Jude.

