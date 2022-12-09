Country Stars Support St. Jude: How to Get Your ‘This Shirt Saves Lives’ T-Shirt

More than two dozen country music stars are hoping you’ll join them as a Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The new This Shirt Saves Lives T-shirts are here, and they’ll look as good on you as they do Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce, Dierks Bentley and more.

We promise!

Fashion aside, you’ll feel good about yourself after you’ve supported this leading children’s research hospital. St. Jude doctors and researchers have made great strides in fighting childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. St. Jude freely shares discoveries and treatments with hospitals around the world in an effort to eradicate cancer.

It’s an endeavor that takes a lot of support. No family whose child is at St. Jude ever receives a bill for anything. They cover treatment, travel, food and everything you’d possibly think of. Instead, they rely on generous donations, including those from country fans as part of the Country Cares program.

Be a part of it by pledging a $19 a month donation. It’s called becoming a Partner in Hope, and it’s a reminder that you’re part of the solution.

Plus you get this This Shirt Saves lives tee, now in navy blue.

Every year, Taste of Country and our partner radio stations take part in a radiothon in support of St. Jude. Over nine years, more than $14 million has been raised.