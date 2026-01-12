Cody Johnson + Wife Have Completely Different Parenting Philosophies With Their Son [EXCLUSIVE]

Cody Johnson + Wife Have Completely Different Parenting Philosophies With Their Son [EXCLUSIVE]

Cody Johnson and his wife welcomed their third child, and first son, Jaycee Daniel Johnson, back in October of 2025.

The couple already have two daughters, so they thought having a son would be a similar parenting experience and they both would continue agreeing on parenting philosophies. But, as the "'Till You Can't" singer hilariously tells me on Taste of Country Nights, that hasn't turned out to be the case.

In comparing their two parenting styles, Johnson said when his son cries he tells him, "Toughen up son, you'll be fine. Jesus, it's just a binky."

Whereas Johnson's wife, he says "is the exact opposite." She tells Johnson "'Don't be so mean to him.'" To which Johnson responds, "I'm like 'He's fine, he's grown already.'"

Let me remind you that the kid is not grown already. He is fresh out of the womb.

How Old Are Cody Johnson's Children?

Cody Johnson has 3 children, 2 daughters and a son. Clara Mae (10), Cori (8) and Jaycee (3 months.)

Johnson describes the love he has for his son as a "different kind of love" than the one he shares with his daughters.

"My girls, when they were little they would cry and I would be like. 'Oh come here baby, it's okay, it's okay,'" he says, complete with dramatic reenactment.

That is a far cry from telling his 3 month-old son to toughen up when he misses his binky. You can tell already that Johnson's son is going to be tough as nails, just like his daddy -- a force to be reckoned with in the near future for sure.

