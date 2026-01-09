Before becoming a global superstar, Cody Johnson worked as a prison guard and corrections officer — a job he held a couple of decades ago. Now that his life looks very different, one question felt unavoidable: does he ever hear from any of the inmates he once watched over?

While speaking with Johnson on Taste of Country Nights, I asked whether any of those former inmates have ever tried to contact him now that he’s famous.

The “Dirt Cheap” singer giggled before answering simply, “They have.”

When pressed for details about what they say — and how he responds — Johnson added, “Generally, we’ll just have a beer and be like, ‘Man, this is awkward.’”

Wait — did he just say he actually meets up with some of them?

Johnson said "Yea, oh yea, yea. You're just like, 'Well, didn't ever think we'd be doing this, huh? Good job on getting out, bud, ya know?'"

What Advice Does Cody Johnson Give to Former Inmates Who Have Gotten Out of Jail?

Cody Johnson laughed hard at this one before offering a simple, two-word answer he gives those former inmates: “Stay out.”

And honestly — can we take a moment to tip our caps to a real one here? Johnson doesn’t have to take the time to talk with people he once watched over, let alone make plans to grab a beer with them. That says a lot about who he is.

When Was Cody Johnson a Prison Guard?

Cody Johnson worked as a prison guard in Texas in the early 2000s, shortly after finishing high school — a daunting job for a teenager, to say the least. He worked full-time as a corrections officer in Huntsville, while also pursuing music on the side with his band.

Johnson ultimately left the prison job in the mid-2000s to focus on his music career full-time, after his local popularity and early album releases began gaining traction.

Curious what other country stars did before fame found them? Some of those early jobs might surprise you.

