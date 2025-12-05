That's a genuine question. After watching an interview with Luke Combs, I was left wondering why Coca-Cola won't sponsor the country superstar after what he said.

Combs became an inadvertent guest on the radio show Big D and Bubba when he was unexpectedly called during their live broadcast so they could ask him about an X post he shared the day before.

One of the biggest country music stars on the planet just let all his fans know about a special Coke Zero Holiday Creamy Vanilla release — yet he still hasn’t heard a word from Coca-Cola.

Once on the phone with Big D and Bubba, Combs told his story.

The “Hurricane” singer said, “It’s just good, dude. They just had like two 12-packs at the grocery store. I bought one and was like, ‘Man, that’s good.’ I went back to get some more, and I’ve been back to the store three or four more times, and it’s just never there.”

The radio show joked that Combs could buy his own Coca-Cola plant and bottle the drink himself.

Get our free mobile app

Combs — who was on baby duty at the time of the call and was clearly in the middle of changing a diaper or something along those lines — was definitely not prepared to talk about his love for Vanilla Coke Zero at the crack of dawn, which made the whole moment even funnier.

Has Luke Combs Heard Back From Coca-Cola?

He has not — but Combs says, “I wish they would.”

Which leads me to the question for Coca-Cola: Why on earth are you ignoring Luke Combs? Sponsor the man, or at the very least, send him a truckload of Coke Zero Vanilla, for crying out loud.

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood