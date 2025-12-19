Kristin Cabot — a name you might not recognize, but a face you likely remember from the Coldplay “kiss cam” incident — has broken her five-month silence.

Cabot gave her first interview to the New York Timessince her life took a dramatic downturn after she was caught on camera kissing her boss, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, on the concert’s “kiss cam.”

In the interview, Cabot revealed much about what happened in the days, weeks and months following the incident.

One surprising detail she shared: Cabot's husband was actually at the Coldplay concert that night as well.

Were the Coldplay Kiss Cam People Already Having an Affair?

This is where things get complicated. Kristin Cabot says that she and Andy Byron — the former Astronomer colleagues at the center of the viral moment — were actually caught on camera sharing their first ever kiss that night at the Coldplay concert.

New York Times, Instagram Reel Video Capture New York Times, Instagram Reel Video Capture loading...

This wasn’t a glimpse into a long-running affair — according to Cabot, the relationship was only in its earliest stages. She says she and Byron had gotten along well since she joined Astronomer in November 2024, and shortly before the July concert, she told him she was in the middle of a separation from her husband.

Byron was reportedly navigating a similar situation, and the two bonded over that shared experience.

Cabot’s now ex-husband confirmed that they were separated at the time of the “kiss cam” incident, though the viral moment ultimately contributed to their decision to divorce.

What Happened to Kristin Cabot After the Coldplay Kiss Cam Incident?

Cabot says that in the days following the viral moment, her life went into a kind of self-imposed witness protection and crisis management mode.

Her first instinct was panic — knowing her husband, who was also at the concert, would see the kiss on the big screen.

“Then a beat later,” she recalls, “my mind turns to, ‘Oh God, Andy’s my effing boss. This is a bad look.’”

The two left the concert and drove about an hour back to Cabot’s home, where they agreed they needed to inform their employer, Astronomer, about what had happened.

At 4 a.m. the next morning, her husband sent her a screenshot from TikTok showing the kiss — a moment Cabot says essentially marked the end of their marriage. She notes that her now-ex remained cordial throughout the process, and she’s grateful for that.

The weekend after the incident, Cabot says she spiraled emotionally. She rented an Airbnb alone in the New Hampshire mountains, explaining that she was in too dark a place to show up as a parent during that time.

What Happened to The Coldplay Kiss Cam Woman's Job?

Cabot says Astronomer’s board ultimately chose to let her remain in her role, but she decided it was best to step away from the company.

Since then, she’s struggled to find new employment because of the viral incident, and she says she has even received death threats.

Cabot told the New York Times she received 500 to 600 calls a day in the weeks following the concert — including 50 to 60 death threats.

Things became so intense that her children grew hesitant to go out in public with her, she says, as people — largely women — would heckle her when they recognized her.

Did Anyone From Coldplay Ever Reach Out to Kristen Cabot?

No, not a single person reached out. Cabot said she expected to hear something from management or a band member, but instead, she says, it was complete radio silence. That lack of acknowledgment left her feeling angry at Coldplay frontman Chris Martin — and even Gwyneth Paltrow — whom Cabot felt were encouraging the moment rather than diffusing it.

Get our free mobile app

In the end, Cabot says the incident was life-changing in the worst way. “It has been like a scarlet letter; people erased everything I’d accomplished in my life and achieved in my career,” she shared.

Read More: Coldplay ‘Kiss Cam’ Fallout: CEO Quits and Luke Bryan + Morgan Wallen Are Having a Field Day

2025 CMA Awards Red Carpet Pictures See country music's best dressed from the 2025 CMA Awards. These red carpet pictures feature CMA performers, presenters and more, plus country music's hottest couples. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes