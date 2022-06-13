Cole Swindell isn't done with his Down to the Bar Tour just yet: On Monday (June 13), the singer announced a fall leg of shows for 2022, called the Back Down to the Bar Tour.

The fun returns on Sept. 23 with a stop in Helotes, Texas, and will extend through mid-November, including an early November headlining engagement at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium.

Ashley Cooke — who was the singer's opening act for his spring dates, and also co-stars in his music video for "Down to the Bar" — will return for the second half of the run. The other opening act from the Down to the Bar Tour was Travis Denning; taking his place during the fall dates will be Dylan Marlowe.

“We had so much fun on the Down to the Bar Tour in the spring that I decided we just needed to go Back Down to the Bar in the fall!” the singer says.

“I couldn’t NOT take Ashley Cooke back out with us on this tour because she is just incredible and fans love her. I’ve also been watching what Dylan [Marlowe] has been doing for a while now so I’m so excited he is going to join us," Swindell continues. "Touring has just had a new meaning this past year and I can’t wait to show the fans what we have in store for them on the Back Down To The Bar Tour!"

Both the first half of the trek and the new dates are named in a nod to "Down to the Bar," Swindell's duet with Hardy. The song comes off Swindell's newest album, Stereotype, which he put out in late April.

Tickets for the Back Down to the Bar dates go on sale on Friday (June 17), but Swindell's fan club, the Down Home Crew, will have access to a special pre sale starting Tuesday (June 14).

Cole Swindell's 2022 Back Down to the Bar Tour Dates:

Sept. 23 -- Helotes, Texas @ Floores Country Store

Sept. 24 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas

Sept. 30 -- Round Rock, Texas @ Round Rock Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 6 -- Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Oct. 7 -- Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center

Oct. 13 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company

Oct. 14 -- Owensboro, Ky. @ Owensboro Sports Center

Oct. 20 -- Erie, Penn. @ Warner Theater

Oct. 21 -- Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues | Coreyfest

Oct. 22 -- Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Nov. 3 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 4 -- *Biloxi, Miss. @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino-Beau Rivage Theatre

Nov. 5 -- Fayeteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Live

Nov. 11 -- **Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

Nov. 12 -- Johnstown, Penn. @ Cambria County War Memorial

Nov. 17 -- Saint Augustine, Fla. @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 18 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

Nov. 19 -- Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

*Ashley Cooke only

**Dylan Marlowe playing the after party at Tin Rooster on the Casino grounds