Cole Swindell is going to be a dad in 2025. The singer reveals that his wife, Courtney, is pregnant.

It will be the couple's first child, and several of his famous friends recognized the moment in the comments of his social media post.

"Huge congrats buddy! So freaking happy for y’all!" Drew Baldridge gushes.

"I'm so happy for you guys," shouts Hardy's wife Caleigh, who is also pregnant.

"Then Swindell Swimmerzzzs ! Congrats yall," adds Devin Dawson.

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little married on June 12, 2024.

She was in his music video for "Some Habits," and he'd later joke that it was sort of their first date.

The former Miss Teen North Carolina was once on the NBA's Charlotte Hornets dance team.

The Swindells shared the news with seven photos on social media. A few find the couple smiling alongside one another, and a couple more show their sonogram images.

The final picture is of a baseball cap that says "Dad." A pair of sneakers sit nearby, as well as what looks to be a pregnancy test.

The baby is set to arrive in 2025, the caption advises.

Baby Swindell is the latest in what what seems to becoming a banner year for country babies. Sam Hunt, Hillary Scott, Lauren Alaina, Shay Mooney, Emmy Russell and Jordan Davis are either expecting or supporting an expectant wife.

Cole and Courtney met prior to the music video shoot, at a NASCAR event. In May 2023 he proposed to her, and quickly they set about planning a life together. Prior to working with the Charlotte Hornets, she worked for Monster Energy Drink.

On Instagram, she lists herself as owner of the Little Sisters Boutique.

