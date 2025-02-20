Cole Swindell was known as one of Nashville's most eligible bachelors up until 2023, when he tied the knot with Courtney Little.

The "Forever to Me" singer wanted to celebrate the success of his latest single hitting the Top 10 at country radio by releasing a brand-new stripped-down version of the track, along with a new music video that features never-before-seen footage from Swindell's wedding.

We know by the pictures that Swindell originally shared last summer that he went full-on cowboy for his wedding, but we didn't get the exclusive peek into the ceremony that we now get with the new music video.

The new video release of "Forever to Me (Our Version)," starts out showing Little and Swindell on their actual wedding day, walking around the venue.

We then get a full peek inside their wedding day, including a look at the wedding certificate and his wife-to-be getting ready for her big day.

After that, the videos shows Little walking down the aisle with her father as he gives her away to Swindell.

We get to see the moment right before the "Chillin' It" singer walked down the aisle as well, and he looked to be quite nervous in the one alone moment the groom has right before he walks out to get married.

The video ends showing the Swindells dancing to their first song as a married couple, which we now wonder, was it "Forever to Me?"