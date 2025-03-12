Cole Swindell is officially joining the "girl dad" gang.

On Wednesday (March 12), the singer and his wife Courtney revealed that their baby-to-be will be a girl. They shared the news in a sweet and simple gender reveal that looked like it could have been filmed right in the couple's backyard.

The video opens in black and white, showing the husband and wife walking up to a clothesline and pinning up a onesie. Then, the footage turns to color, revealing that that the onesie is pink.

Courtney cradles her baby bump as Swindell proudly holds up a sonogram image.

The whole video is set to Swindell's current single "Forever to Me," which he wrote about his proposal and wedding to Courtney.

Swindell and Courtney announced her pregnancy earlier this month. Their baby is due to arrive later in 2025, though they haven't shared an exact due date.

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little got married on June 12, 2024.

She was in his music video for "Some Habits," and he'd later joke that the filming process was sort of their first date.

The former Miss Teen North Carolina was once on the NBA's Charlotte Hornets dance team.

Her Instagram also identifies her as owner of the Little Sisters Boutique.

2025 is turning into something of a bumper crop for country star babies. Sam Hunt, Lauren Alaina, Hardy and many other artists have had or are expecting babies this year.