Cole Swindell Announces New Deluxe Album, ‘Stereotype Broken’

Cole Swindell is set to give his fourth studio album Stereotype the deluxe treatment. Featuring three new songs, Stereotype Broken will drop on April 28.

“My 4th studio album has done so much for us this past year. I felt we had a few more songs that deserved to [be] part of the project and I can’t wait for y’all to hear them,” he writes on Instagram.

The announcement was tied with the release of Swindell’s new single, "Drinkaby." Penned by Jon Pardi, Jordan Schmidt, Hardy and Hunter Phelps, the feel-good summery tune is the follow-up radio release to two Platinum-certified, multi-Week No. 1 singles, “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson and “She Had Me at Heads Carolina.”

“From the first time I heard [“Drinkaby”], I pictured it being a huge show opener. The guitar lick in the intro just grabs you and doesn’t let you go,” Swindell says in a press release. “I’m not sure if there is such thing as a fun breakup song but that’s kind of what this is. Glad it’s finally out and can’t wait to get out there and play it live.”

"It reminds me of something that could have come out in the '90s, or come out five years ago or this week," he adds in an interview with Taste of Country’s Evan Paul, alluding to the resurgence of ‘90s country. “Obviously that sound is popular again ... it just had that feeling of, I don't know. I remember being in college and covering these songs and wishing that I had a song like this to play."

Fans can pre-order and pre-save Stereotype Broken here, and catch Swindell out on the road with Thomas Rhett on the Home Team Tour 23 this summer.

Cole Swindell's Stereotype Broken Deluxe Album Tracklist:

1. "Sad Ass Country Song"

2. "Broken"

3. "Drinkaby"

4. "Stereotype"

5. "Every Beer"

6. "Never Say Never" (with Lainey Wilson)

7. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"

8. "Sayin' You Love Me"

9. "I’m Gonna Let Her"

10. "Down to the Bar" (featuring Hardy)

11. "How Is She"

12. "Miss Wherever"

13. "Single Saturday Night"

14. "Some Habits"

15. "Girls Go Crazy"

16. "Walk on Whiskey"

17. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix)"