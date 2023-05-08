Cole Swindell is officially off the market. The country star announced on Monday (May 8) that he is engaged to his girlfriend Courtney Little, a former NBA dancer for the Charlotte Hornets and 2017 Miss Teen North Carolina.

"Still couldn't tell ya everything I said down on one knee. All I know is she said 'YES'!" the singer writes in a post announcing his engagement. "We're so excited!"

Swindell shared the news with a carousel of engagement photos documenting the big moment. From the looks of pictures, Swindell and Little were out for a walk on a country road when he popped the question, and they celebrated with a bottle of bubbly.

In the first photo, Little shows off the dazzling new diamond ring on her hand. Another shot shows Swindell kneeling down to propose:

On her own social media, Little shared a number of the same photos, writing, "Woke up as future Mrs. Swindell. I've never been so happy! I can't believe we are ENGAGED!!!!!"

Swindell and Little have been dating since approximately mid-2021, and they made their red carpet debut at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. That November, Swindell also brought Little as his red carpet date to the CMA Awards.

The pair met on the set of his music video for "Some Habits," and Swindell has dubbed that as their unofficial first date. That song appears on the tracklist of the singer's Stereotype album, along with a couple other love songs that he says remind him of his newly-minted fiancée, including "I'm Gonna Let Her" and "Miss Whatever."

Next up, Swindell is a performer and nominee at the upcoming ACM Awards, which is set to take place on Thursday night (May 11).

