Cole Swindell's next date night with his girlfriend, Courtney Little, will include a red carpet. The two will be attending the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

"I'm excited, this is our first one together," Swindell tells Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul ahead of "Country Music's Biggest Night." "I haven't been to an awards show in awhile, so it's gonna be nice to be there, be nominated and perform."

"I can't imagine a better first one for her to see," he adds of bringing Little along.

The pair have been dating for about a year, which will make this Little's first trip to the CMA Awards with her man. However, the two did walk the CMT Music Awards red carpet together in April. Swindell says he's excited to treat her to a night out after all she's done for him.

"She puts up with a lot on the road, so to be able to take her out, let her get dressed up and just have a good night," he shares.

Swindell and Little met on the set of his music video "Some Habits," which the Georgia native dubs their first unofficial date. The song is included on his latest album, Stereotype, and is one of a few songs that make him think of her now. He told Taste of Country earlier this year that Little is all over the project, with "Some Habits," "I'm Gonna Let Her" and "Miss Whatever" being sung about her when he performs them.

"Any love song is going to be about her from now on," he said at the time.

Swindell is nominated for two CMA Awards for his song "Never Say Never" featuring Lainey Wilson: The track received nods for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. He will also perform his multi-week No. 1 hit "She Had Me at Heads Carolina."

The 2022 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8PM ET on ABC.